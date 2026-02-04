Rivne futsal player and physical education lecturer Eduard Petryk killed in war

On January 10, during a combat mission near Novoserhiivka in Izium district, Kharkiv region, Eduard Petryk, a player for Rivne futsal teams and a lecturer in physical education and sport, was killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports.

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As the committee noted, Eduard Petryk was born in Rivne and chose sport as his professional path from childhood. He was a graduate of FC Veres, a player for Rivne futsal teams, and a qualified lecturer in physical education and sport.

In May 2025, Petryk joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He served as a rifleman-sniper in military unit A4638 and carried out combat missions at the front.

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Eduard Petryk was 37 years old.

The farewell to the serviceman took place on January 21 on Independence Square in Rivne. He was buried in the village of Veresneve, Rivne district.

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