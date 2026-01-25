Rescue climber Oleksandr Pytaichuk died during restoration work at energy facility in Kyiv

Today, 25 January 2026, during emergency repair work at one of Kyiv's power facilities, 31-year-old rescue climber Oleksandr Pytaichuk died.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

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What is known about the tragedy?

As noted, he fell from a height of 20 metres. His injuries proved fatal.

"Rescuers are there every day where it is most dangerous. They enter destroyed buildings, work under fire, in fire, water and cold to save others. This service is always associated with mortal danger. And today, this risk took the life of our colleague. I express my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We will never forget the price our rescuers pay for the lives of others," said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

What preceded it?