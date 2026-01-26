Rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov, who was wounded on 9 January during second Russian strike on Kyiv, has died, - SES

36-year-old rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov, who was injured 18 days ago, has died.

This was reported by the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andrii Danyk, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Unfortunately, after 18 days of fighting for his life, our colleague, 36-year-old firefighter and rescuer Oleksandr Zibrov of the 24th State Fire and Rescue Unit, who, along with his colleagues, was hit by a second Russian strike on 9 January in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, has passed away," the statement said.

"The enemy took another life of a brave and courageous firefighter, a loving husband and caring father. He was seriously injured while protecting people despite the terrible danger," Danyk added.

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