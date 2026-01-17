Olha Novikova, medic and soldier from Kramatorsk, died during evacuation of wounded. PHOTO

Olha Novikova, a 52-year-old soldier and medic from Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, was killed in the war.

This was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the defender

It is reported that she worked as the head of the dental department No. 1 at Municipal Hospital No. 2.

In 2024, Olha Mykolaivna stood up to defend Ukraine.

She died during the evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield - an enemy drone hit the car, taking her life.

Three sons remain

It is noted that the woman left behind three sons.

"Ms Olha is the daughter of Mykola Krupchenko, director of School No. 22, which is now named after him. The defender would have turned 53. The Kramatorsk City Council joins in expressing its condolences to the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of the deceased. Bright memory, eternal respect and gratitude to the Heroine," the statement said.

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