Kyiv bids farewell to paramedic Serhii Smoliak killed while helping victims of Russian attack. PHOTOS

Kyiv bids farewell to 56-year-old paramedic Serhii Smoliak, who was killed on 9 January during a Russian attack on the capital while providing aid to victims together with his colleagues.

This was reported by hromadske, according to Censor.NET.

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The farewell took place at St. Michael’s Cathedral. Relatives, friends, colleagues, and concerned Kyiv residents attended the ceremony.

Smoliak was killed as the emergency medical team was preparing to leave the strike site when the Russians launched a second attack 50 meters away from them. That night, four medics and five rescuers were also injured.

Before moving to Kyiv, Serhii worked for more than 25 years as a senior ambulance paramedic in Kakhovka. After the occupation, the family stayed in the city for several months, and in the autumn of 2022, they left for the capital. Smoliak’s wife is also a medic.

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Serhii is survived by his wife, son, and two granddaughters. A colleague of the deceased, Svitlana Kachan, said Serhii was a caring grandfather and always shared stories about his granddaughters during shifts.

"Serhii would never leave a person in a difficult situation without his help," Kachan added.

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