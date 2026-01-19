Photojournalist Volodymyr Siniichuk killed in combat in Donetsk region
A serviceman, photojournalist for the Poltava region newspaper Ridnyi Krai, Volodymyr Siniichuk, was killed in combat against the Russian invaders.
The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) reported this, Censor.NET says.
Volodymyr was born on October 24, 1973, in the town of Velyka Bahachka in the Poltava region. He studied at a local school and then enrolled at the Luhansk Pedagogical Institute. After graduating, he worked as a teacher at a school in Semenivka and later became a photojournalist for the local newspaper Ridnyi Krai.
In 2022, he was drafted into military service. On January 4, 2026, he was killed in combat in the Donetsk region.
He is survived by his elderly parents, two daughters, a granddaughter, and a sister.
According to IMI, Volodymyr Siniichuk is the 124th media worker killed as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.
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