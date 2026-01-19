Photojournalist Volodymyr Siniichuk killed in combat in Donetsk region

A serviceman, photojournalist for the Poltava region newspaper Ridnyi Krai, Volodymyr Siniichuk, was killed in combat against the Russian invaders.

The Institute of Mass Information (IMI) reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Volodymyr was born on October 24, 1973, in the town of Velyka Bahachka in the Poltava region. He studied at a local school and then enrolled at the Luhansk Pedagogical Institute. After graduating, he worked as a teacher at a school in Semenivka and later became a photojournalist for the local newspaper Ridnyi Krai.

In 2022, he was drafted into military service. On January 4, 2026, he was killed in combat in the Donetsk region.

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He is survived by his elderly parents, two daughters, a granddaughter, and a sister.

According to IMI, Volodymyr Siniichuk is the 124th media worker killed as a result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

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