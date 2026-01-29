Serviceman Ruslan Nadych killed in Russian strike on train in Kharkiv region

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s 17th Special Operations Center, Ruslan Nadych, was killed as a result of a Russian attack on a Ukrzaliznytsia passenger train in the Kharkiv region.

The 17th Special Operations Center and serviceman Oleksii Tsymbaliuk reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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"Our small combat family has suffered a great loss. Our brother-in-arms, Ruslan Ivanovych Nadych, was killed on a train at the Barvinkove station. A true warrior and a very good person has been killed," Tsymbaliuk wrote.

According to him, Nadych had been fighting since 2014 in the hottest sectors of the front. He was awarded the "Golden Cross" award.

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"He was returning to Donbas after a short trip to the unit’s permanent base. The soldier is survived by his mother," Tsymbaliuk noted.

As a reminder, on the evening of January 27, Russian troops struck a passenger train running on the Chop–Barvinkove route near one of the stations in the Barvinkove community of Izium district, Kharkiv region.

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Background

On January 27, Russians attacked the "Barvinkove–Lviv–Chop" passenger train, hitting the carriages directly with three Shahed drones. There were 291 passengers on board. Five people were killed and two were injured.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrzaliznytsia changed its schedules starting on January 22 due to the aftermath of Russian shelling.

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