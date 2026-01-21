Belarusian volunteer Aliaksei Lazarau (Vuzh) killed defending Ukraine

A Belarusian volunteer from the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, Aliaksei "Vuzh" Lazarau, has been killed in fighting for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Belarusian regiment named after Kastuś Kalinowski, according to Censor.NET.

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More about the fallen volunteer

It is known that Aliaksei Lazarau was the first Belarusian to stand up for the Ukrainian people after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Vuzh" took part in the battles for Kyiv, the campaign to liberate Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, fighting in the Luhansk and Donetsk directions, and worked in many hot spots along the front line," the regiment said.

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Junior Sergeant Aliaksei Lazarau’s combat path ended in the ranks of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment. He was the commander of the 2nd squad, 3rd platoon, interceptor company, UAV systems battalion, serviceman Volodymyr Baliuk (Balu) said.





Background

The Kastus Kalinouski Regiment is a Belarusian volunteer military formation within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, created after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The unit was formed by citizens of Belarus who stood up to defend Ukraine and oppose the regime of self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian aggression. Initially, the unit operated as a battalion and was later expanded into a regiment.

Fighters of the Kalinouski Regiment took part in the battles for Kyiv, the liberation of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, as well as fighting in eastern Ukraine. The unit is officially integrated into the structures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is subordinate to Ukrainian military command.

The regiment is named after Kastus Kalinouski, one of the leaders of the national liberation uprising of 1863–1864 and a symbol of Belarus’s struggle for freedom.

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