28-year-old Polish volunteer Kacper Bass, nicknamed "Frenchman," died from wounds sustained in late December during combat operations in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Onet, according to Censor.NET.

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According to available information, Bass was in combat positions at the time of the injury. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unknown, as another soldier who was nearby also suffered serious injuries and is in a medically induced coma.

Comrades from the Rug Hamlet reconnaissance and strike group suggest that the injuries could have been caused by artillery fire, a drone strike or a grenade explosion. According to them, ammunition, grenades and gas cylinders were stored inside the shelter.

With extensive burns to his body, "Frenchman" was evacuated to a burn unit in Poland. However, the damage to his skin, lungs and kidneys proved fatal. Kacper Bass died on 31 December.

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About "Franzuz"

During more than three years of participation in combat operations, the volunteer fought on most of the key fronts. In 2022, he was awarded the Ukrainian state distinction "For Courage," and in 2023, he received the "Cross of Bravery" — a military award of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for special merits.

Kacper Bass's entire adult life has been connected with military service. After reaching adulthood, he tried to join the Polish army, but later, at the age of 19, he joined the French Foreign Legion, which is where his call sign comes from.

"The Frenchman" arrived in Ukraine in October 2022 and, after a short training period, was sent to the Svatovo and Kupiansk areas.

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