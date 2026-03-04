Negotiations between Ukraine, US and Russia postponed: date and venue of next round unknown, — media
The next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, which was supposed to take place in early March, has been postponed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a source in the Ukrainian delegation.
What is known?
"The dates and venues for the next round of trilateral talks have not yet been decided," they said.
We would like to remind you that on March 3, in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US and Israeli attack on Iran would not affect the trilateral negotiations with Russia. According to him, the next round was scheduled for March 5 or 6.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
- On February 26, another round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The delegations substantively worked on a document regarding the recovery of Ukraine.
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