Negotiations between Ukraine, US and Russia postponed: date and venue of next round unknown, — media

Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

The next round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the US, which was supposed to take place in early March, has been postponed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a source in the Ukrainian delegation.

What is known?

"The dates and venues for the next round of trilateral talks have not yet been decided," they said.

We would like to remind you that on March 3, in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere Della Sera, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the US and Israeli attack on Iran would not affect the trilateral negotiations with Russia. According to him, the next round was scheduled for March 5 or 6.

Read more: There is no need to scare anyone: If someone wants to leave the talks, we will seek other formats – Zelenskyy

Background