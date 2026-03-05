Zelenskyy on end of war: Putin’s words cannot be trusted

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's promises regarding Donbas do not guarantee peace. Ukraine does not rely on the Russian leader's words.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Rai Italia.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"For some reason, some people in the world have begun to believe Putin's words that if Ukraine is not in Donbas, the war will end. Despite all the words that have been said by Russia before, the aggression has only increased, and we simply cannot trust the Russian side," Zelenskyy said.

The Kremlin may use the pause to prepare

He added that Ukraine could consider negotiations to end the war with the participation of strong international mediators.

"We must understand that if Ukraine is not present in Donbas, there is no guarantee that Putin will not continue the war. I would even say the opposite. The fact is that he will continue. It is not a fact that he will continue immediately," Zelenskyy said.

The Russian army needs time to recover its strength. That is why proposals to cease hostilities may be an attempt to gain a pause to prepare for new attacks.

Read more: Ukraine is ready to exchange experience in fighting "Shaheds" for Patriot missiles, - Zelenskyy

"He needs time to prepare, to assemble teams, additional divisions, etc. This takes time. That's what I believe – that he needs this time. But who can guarantee that he won't continue the occupation afterwards?" Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine must not abandon its positions

Also, according to him, there is no reason for Ukraine to give up territories that are under its control and well fortified.

"Besides, why should we leave our land, which we control? He couldn't do anything on the battlefield: he has no strength. He wants us to believe him and simply leave our well-fortified territories. These fortifications limit the capabilities of Russian troops. Putin understands that if we leave, he will save between 300,000 and 1 million of his soldiers, depending on the intensity and duration of offensive operations in Donbas. Why should we suddenly believe him and give him such gifts?" Zelenskyy said.

Read more: In case of long war in Middle East, US may reduce air defense supplies to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy