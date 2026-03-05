In case of long war in Middle East, US may reduce air defense supplies to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the long war in the Middle East will affect US air defense supplies to Ukraine.
The head of state made this statement in an interview with Rai Italia, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The president recalled that the Iranian regime had supplied Russia with weapons that it used to kill Ukrainians.
"Now this concern has diminished somewhat, because Iran is unlikely to be able to transfer anything to Russia at this point. But at one time they did transfer licenses, and now Russia itself is producing the corresponding missiles and drones under these Iranian licenses," Zelenskyy explained.
Air defense for Ukraine
At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, there is concern about signals from the United States, both public and private, indicating that this military operation will continue and that, in this regard, they will be counting on additional air defense systems for themselves and their allies.
"And they will also carefully look at the capabilities of their RAS-2 and RAS-3 production facilities: these are interceptor missiles for Patriots." In other words, the concern is that in the event of a long war, America may reduce its supplies of air defense systems and missiles for Ukraine's air defense," the president added.
Oil prices
The head of state said that everyone in Europe is currently experiencing a crisis due to oil prices.
"Our energy crisis is primarily linked to Russia's war against us. But it is also clear that imports of petroleum products have been reduced or completely blocked due to the hostilities. This is already affecting global energy prices. It is a challenge, and I think all countries will work on it," he concluded.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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