In case of long war in Middle East, US may reduce air defense supplies to Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the long war in the Middle East will affect US air defense supplies to Ukraine.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with Rai Italia, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

The president recalled that the Iranian regime had supplied Russia with weapons that it used to kill Ukrainians.

"Now this concern has diminished somewhat, because Iran is unlikely to be able to transfer anything to Russia at this point. But at one time they did transfer licenses, and now Russia itself is producing the corresponding missiles and drones under these Iranian licenses," Zelenskyy explained.

Read more: US and Gulf states in talks to buy Ukrainian interceptor drones - FT

Air defense for Ukraine

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, there is concern about signals from the United States, both public and private, indicating that this military operation will continue and that, in this regard, they will be counting on additional air defense systems for themselves and their allies.

"And they will also carefully look at the capabilities of their RAS-2 and RAS-3 production facilities: these are interceptor missiles for Patriots." In other words, the concern is that in the event of a long war, America may reduce its supplies of air defense systems and missiles for Ukraine's air defense," the president added.

Read more: US expects operation against Iran to last until September - Politico

Oil prices

The head of state said that everyone in Europe is currently experiencing a crisis due to oil prices.

"Our energy crisis is primarily linked to Russia's war against us. But it is also clear that imports of petroleum products have been reduced or completely blocked due to the hostilities. This is already affecting global energy prices. It is a challenge, and I think all countries will work on it," he concluded.

Read more: Trump advisers suggest declaring victory and ending campaign against Iran as soon as possible - CNN

Strikes on Iran