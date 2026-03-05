Trump advisers suggest declaring victory and ending campaign against Iran as soon as possible - CNN

Some of Donald Trump's advisers are concerned about the prospects of a campaign against Iran and suggest declaring victory as soon as possible and ending the operation.

According to Censor.NET, CNN reports this based on comments from anonymous sources.

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It is noted that Trump's circle allegedly includes many advisors and assistants who prefer to end the campaign against Iran as soon as possible. Otherwise, the US could face major problems.

The continuation of the war is considered a political risk.

After several days of ongoing operations against Iran, there are reportedly many advisors and aides in the US president's circle who believe it would be best to end the campaign as quickly as possible so that the US does not get bogged down in major problems. They fear that the conflict will escalate into a protracted war with no clear objectives and little electoral gain. In that case, the US will inevitably suffer further military losses.

The war in the Middle East has already caused chaos on the stock markets and increased energy prices, which may affect voter sentiment.

Trump's aides note that it is difficult for the administration to clearly explain the motives behind the operation and its specific goals in a way that sounds convincing.

One of the interlocutors described the continuation of the war as "a political risk without any 'buts'" and added that all that remains is to "hope that nothing goes too wrong."

Read more: Trilateral talks postponed due to situation in Middle East, Zelenskyy says

Low support for the war among American voters and division within MAGA

Trump was greatly encouraged by the initial successes of the operation—the elimination of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and the destruction of key targets—which he interpreted as a sign of support from the American public for continuing the campaign.

At the same time, some advisors and associates are trying to convey the opposite opinion to the president and advise him to speed up the implementation of the plan and "declare victory" as soon as it looks more convincing.

Initial polls indicate that support for war against Iran among American voters is low. The operation has also caused a rift within the MAGA movement, as one of Trump's key slogans was to abandon the "nation-building and regime change" policies he had previously advocated.

Read more: US considers Iranian "Shaheds" serious challenge for air defence, — CNN