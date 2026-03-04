US considers Iranian "shaheds" serious challenge for air defence, — CNN
The US military claims that Iranian Shahed strike drones pose a serious threat and that US air defense systems cannot guarantee the interception of all drones.
This was announced by Trump administration officials at a closed briefing for members of Congress, according to CNN , citing sources, as reported by Censor.NET.
The US considers shahids a challenge
It is noted that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Kane acknowledged that Iranian "shahids" pose a greater problem than expected.
They are known to fly low and slow, a feature that makes them more capable of evading air defense systems than ballistic missiles.
At the same time, according to sources, officials tried to downplay the alarming impression and noted that partners in the Persian Gulf have stocks of interceptor missiles.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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