US considers Iranian "shaheds" serious challenge for air defence, — CNN

The US military claims that Iranian Shahed strike drones pose a serious threat and that US air defense systems cannot guarantee the interception of all drones.

This was announced by Trump administration officials at a closed briefing for members of Congress, according to CNN , citing sources, as reported by Censor.NET.

The US considers shahids a challenge

It is noted that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Kane acknowledged that Iranian "shahids" pose a greater problem than expected.

They are known to fly low and slow, a feature that makes them more capable of evading air defense systems than ballistic missiles.

At the same time, according to sources, officials tried to downplay the alarming impression and noted that partners in the Persian Gulf have stocks of interceptor missiles.

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Strikes on Iran