Local residents released footage of missile attack on Tehran. VIDEO

Footage of the missile attack on Tehran has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows explosions from missiles, burning buildings, and thick smoke rising above city buildings.

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The footage was filmed by local residents during the attack on the city.

It was also reported

Full control over Iran's airspace will be established in less than a week.

This was stated during a briefing by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

"Starting yesterday evening, and in a few days — less than a week — the two most powerful air forces in the world will establish complete control over Iranian skies, unquestionable control over the airspace," the minister said.

Watch more: US submarine sank Iranian military vessel. For first time since World War II, - Hegseth