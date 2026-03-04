Local residents released footage of missile attack on Tehran. VIDEO
Footage of the missile attack on Tehran has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows explosions from missiles, burning buildings, and thick smoke rising above city buildings.
The footage was filmed by local residents during the attack on the city.
It was also reported
Full control over Iran's airspace will be established in less than a week.
This was stated during a briefing by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.
"Starting yesterday evening, and in a few days — less than a week — the two most powerful air forces in the world will establish complete control over Iranian skies, unquestionable control over the airspace," the minister said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password