US submarine sank Iranian military vessel. For first time since World War II, - Hegseth

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that an American submarine sank an Iranian warship.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Sky News.

Details

According to him, the ship "believed it was safe in international waters."

Hegseth noted that the military ship "was sunk by a torpedo."

"The first sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II. As in that war... we are fighting to win," added the Minister of War.

Read more: War in Middle East and panic buying: Largest filling station chains raise fuel prices daily

What preceded it?

Earlier, media reported that a rescue operation was underway off the coast of Sri Lanka near the city of Galle after a distress signal was received from the Iranian military frigate IRIS Dena.

Reuters, citing sources, reported that as a result of the attack, 101 people were missing and 78 were injured.

Strikes on Iran