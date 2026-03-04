9 690 52
US submarine sank Iranian military vessel. For first time since World War II, - Hegseth
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that an American submarine sank an Iranian warship.
This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Sky News.
Details
According to him, the ship "believed it was safe in international waters."
Hegseth noted that the military ship "was sunk by a torpedo."
"The first sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II. As in that war... we are fighting to win," added the Minister of War.
What preceded it?
Earlier, media reported that a rescue operation was underway off the coast of Sri Lanka near the city of Galle after a distress signal was received from the Iranian military frigate IRIS Dena.
Reuters, citing sources, reported that as a result of the attack, 101 people were missing and 78 were injured.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password