Full control over Iranian airspace will soon be established. Number of strikes will increase, — Hegseth
In less than a week, complete control over Iran's airspace will be established.
This was stated during a briefing by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"America is winning. Decisively, overwhelmingly, and unequivocally," he emphasized, commenting on the progress of Operation Epic Fury against Iran.
According to him, the enemies in Iran are finished, and they know it. Or, at least, they will find out soon enough.
"Starting yesterday evening, and in a few days — less than a week — the two most powerful air forces in the world will establish complete control over Iranian airspace, unquestionable control in the air," the minister said.
Hegseth emphasized that this is only the beginning and that the number of strikes on Iran will increase.
We will use 500-pound, 1,000-pound, and 2,000-pound high-precision gravity bombs with GPS and laser guidance, which we have an almost unlimited supply of.
The head of the Pentagon noted that Iran's top leaders are dead, and the so-called ruling council, which could choose a successor, is dead, gone, or hiding in bunkers.
Assassination attempt on Trump
According to Hegseth, the leader of the unit that attempted to kill Trump was tracked down and killed.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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