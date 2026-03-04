Full control over Iranian airspace will soon be established. Number of strikes will increase, — Hegseth

In less than a week, complete control over Iran's airspace will be established.

This was stated during a briefing by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"America is winning. Decisively, overwhelmingly, and unequivocally," he emphasized, commenting on the progress of Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

According to him, the enemies in Iran are finished, and they know it. Or, at least, they will find out soon enough.

"Starting yesterday evening, and in a few days — less than a week — the two most powerful air forces in the world will establish complete control over Iranian airspace, unquestionable control in the air," the minister said.

Hegseth emphasized that this is only the beginning and that the number of strikes on Iran will increase.

We will use 500-pound, 1,000-pound, and 2,000-pound high-precision gravity bombs with GPS and laser guidance, which we have an almost unlimited supply of.

The head of the Pentagon noted that Iran's top leaders are dead, and the so-called ruling council, which could choose a successor, is dead, gone, or hiding in bunkers.

Read more: Turkey claims to have shot down Iranian ballistic missile flying in its direction

Assassination attempt on Trump

According to Hegseth, the leader of the unit that attempted to kill Trump was tracked down and killed.

Strikes on Iran