Turkey claims to have shot down Iranian ballistic missile flying in its direction

Turkey reported that Iran launched a ballistic missile toward the country. It was destroyed by air defense forces.

This was stated in a statement by the country's Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

They noted that the ballistic missile launched from Iran was detected while crossing the airspace of Iraq and Syria. The target was moving towards Turkish airspace.

The missile was neutralized in a timely manner by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"We call on all parties to refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation of the conflict in the region. In this context, we will continue consultations with NATO and our other allies," the Turkish Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Read more: Unrest in Iran is not currently strong enough to lead to regime change, - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

According to media reports, Iran has chosen a new supreme leader: he is the son of the late Ali Khamenei.

Read more: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez criticizes US actions in Iran: 23 years ago we were already dragged into war in Iraq