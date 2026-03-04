Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez criticizes US actions in Iran: 23 years ago we were already dragged into war in Iraq

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on Israel, the US, and Iran to cease military action and return to diplomacy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to to El Pais.

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What is known?

"This crisis affects us all, and we demand that the US, Iran, and Israel show complete determination to stop before it is too late. One illegal act cannot be answered with another; that is how the greatest catastrophes in human history begin. ... The position of the Spanish government can be summed up in the words: 'No to war,'" he said.

The Prime Minister of Spain said he condemns the Iranian regime.

Read more: CIA Arms Kurdish Forces for Uprising Against Iran, CNN

Sánchez also mentioned the operation against Iraq.

"Twenty-three years ago, the US dragged us into a war to eliminate Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction, establish democracy, and ensure global security. In reality, it had the opposite effect," added the Spanish prime minister.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Spain refused the US permission to use its air bases for strikes against Iran.

Trump said that the US would halt all trade with Spain after Madrid refused to allow its bases to be used for military operations against Iran.

In response to Trump's call to halt "all trade" due to the refusal to provide bases for strikes on Iran, the Spanish government called on Washington to respect relations between countries and the agreement with the EU.

Read more: Trump gathers US defense industry to speed up weapons production - Reuters