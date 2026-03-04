CIA arms Kurdish forces for uprising against Iran - CNN

The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of sparking a popular uprising in Iran.

CNN writes about this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

What is known?

The interlocutors stated that the Trump administration is actively negotiating with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq to provide them with military support.

Iranian Kurdish armed groups have thousands of fighters operating along the Iraqi-Iranian border, mainly in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Several groups have issued public statements since the start of the operation in Iran, hinting at imminent action and calling on the Iranian armed forces to desert.

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had struck Kurdish forces with dozens of drones.

According to the source, on Tuesday, March 3, Donald Trump held talks with Mustafa Hijri, president of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. The party was one of the groups targeted by the Quds Force.

Iranian Kurdish opposition forces are expected to participate in a ground operation in western Iran in the coming days, a senior Iranian Kurdish official told CNN.

"We believe that we now have a great opportunity," said the interlocutor.

Trump also called Iraqi Kurdish leaders on Sunday to discuss the US military operation in Iran and how the US and Kurds could cooperate as the mission progresses, the publication writes.

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How will the Kurds respond?

The CNN source said the idea is for Kurdish forces to take on Iranian security forces and pin them down so that unarmed Iranians in major cities can more easily take to the streets without risking being shot again, as happened during the January unrest.

Another US official said that the Kurds could sow chaos in the region and drain the Iranian regime's military resources.

Other ideas focused on whether the Kurds could seize and hold territory in northern Iran, which would create a buffer zone for Israel.

The CIA declined to comment.

At the same time, another interlocutor says that US intelligence assessments consistently indicate that Iranian Kurds currently lack the influence or resources to support a successful uprising against the government.