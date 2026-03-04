Eleven Russian business jets, including Yanukovych’s plane, flew out of Middle East in two days, - media

At least 11 Russian-registered business jets flew from airports in Oman and the United Arab Emirates to Moscow on March 2 and 3.

According to Censor.NET, Russian media outlets are reporting this, citing flight data.

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Eight business jets arrived in the Middle East after the US and Israel launched their war against Iran on February 28.

Read more: Trump and Merz discussed military action against Iran

Aircraft associated with Yanukovych

From March 1 to March 3, seven planes arrived in the city of Sohar in Oman, located about 200 kilometers from Muscat. Among them was a Dassault Falcon 900C business jet, which is associated with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.

According to media reports, this aircraft arrived in Sohar amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and subsequently flew to Moscow.

In addition, on March 2, a Tu-204-300 aircraft used by Roscosmos flew to the Sahar. It is reported that the flight was organized by GetJet, and the cost of a seat on board was 20,000 euros.

Read more: Israel may open its airspace as early as this week, — media reports

Flights from UAE to Moscow

On March 3, a Bombardier Global 5000 business jet belonging to Rusjet Airlines arrived in the city of Fujairah in the UAE and flew to Moscow on the same day. According to journalists, this aircraft had previously been chartered by the families of Russian officials and businessmen.

Also on March 2, a Mitsubishi Challenger 850 aircraft departed from Dubai, which, according to investigators, is linked to the family of former Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

In general, journalists note that the activity of Russian-registered business aviation has increased since the start of hostilities in the region. Some of the flights were operated through countries that did not completely close their airspace.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Emir of Qatar discuss situation in Middle East

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

In response, Tehran began attacking Israel, U.S. bases, as well as civilian targets in the Gulf countries.

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