Israel may open its airspace as early as this week, — media reports

Israel is considering the possibility of gradually opening its airspace as early as this week.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article published by The Times of Israel.

Initially, it was planned that air traffic would resume next week. However, the timing may be revised depending on the current situation.

The Israeli Ministry of Transport notes that the first stage involves flights operated by local airlines. This primarily concerns the return of Israeli citizens who remain abroad.

"The initial stage of opening the airspace should allow local airlines to bring home Israelis who are in other countries," the statement said.

The final decision has not yet been made

As of Tuesday, there is no final decision on the full resumption of flights. According to available information, Ben Gurion Airport will remain closed until at least Friday.

Israeli authorities continue to assess the security situation. After that, further steps will be determined regarding the resumption of air traffic.

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