Israel may open its airspace as early as this week, — media reports
Israel is considering the possibility of gradually opening its airspace as early as this week.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article published by The Times of Israel.
Initially, it was planned that air traffic would resume next week. However, the timing may be revised depending on the current situation.
The Israeli Ministry of Transport notes that the first stage involves flights operated by local airlines. This primarily concerns the return of Israeli citizens who remain abroad.
"The initial stage of opening the airspace should allow local airlines to bring home Israelis who are in other countries," the statement said.
The final decision has not yet been made
As of Tuesday, there is no final decision on the full resumption of flights. According to available information, Ben Gurion Airport will remain closed until at least Friday.
Israeli authorities continue to assess the security situation. After that, further steps will be determined regarding the resumption of air traffic.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.
- The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.
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