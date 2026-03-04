Unrest in Iran is not currently strong enough to lead to regime change, - Turkish Foreign Ministry

The attacks on Iran are aimed at destroying the republic's military potential and, at most, changing the regime.

This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in an interview with Hürriyet, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"There are currently no signs of unrest among the Iranian people that would lead to regime change," he said.

Fidan believes that the attacks on Iran are aimed at destroying the country's military potential and, at most, regime change.

"Under the current circumstances, the worst-case scenario is that the conflict escalates and instability ensues, engulfing Iran and the entire region," the minister added.

Read more: Iran invites "all who wish" in Ukraine to express grief over liquidated Khamenei

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb Iran’s capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is "to destroy Iran’s missile industry and fleet" and "to ensure that Iran is unable to destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and HAMAS in Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.

Later, US President Donald Trump confirmed Ayatollah Khamenei’s death.

According to media reports, Iran has chosen a new supreme leader: he is the son of the late Ali Khamenei.

Read more: Khamenei’s successor will become undisputed target for elimination, - Israeli Defense Ministry