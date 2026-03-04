Khamenei’s successor will become undisputed target for elimination, - Israeli Defense Ministry

Any new leader appointed by the Iranian authorities to replace Ali Khamenei will become an obvious target for removal.

According to Censor.NET, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote about this on the social network X.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Threats from Israel

"Any leader appointed by the Iranian terrorist regime to continue implementing the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the US, the free world, and countries in the region, as well as oppress the Iranian people, will be an unambiguous target for elimination," Katz writes.

According to him, it does not matter what the new leader of Iran is called or where he is hiding.

"We will continue to act with full force alongside our American partners to destroy the regime's capabilities and create conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it," the Israeli minister said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Emir of Qatar discuss situation in Middle East

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in the morning as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

In response, Tehran began attacking Israel, American bases, and civilian targets in the Persian Gulf countries.

Due to attacks and threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critically important strategic chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil consumption passes, global oil prices have risen sharply and stock markets have fallen.

Read more: Trump and Merz discussed military action against Iran