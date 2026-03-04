Iran invites "all who wish" in Ukraine to express grief over liquidated Khamenei

The Embassy of Iran in Ukraine announced the opening of a book of condolences for the late Khamenei and invites people to "leave their condolences."

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The Iranian Embassy in Ukraine has announced that it is opening a book of condolences:

The book of condolences will be open on Wednesday, March 4, Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran at 12 Kruglovniversitetskaya Street.

Anyone who wishes to do so may leave their condolences and words of support.

Reaction

The Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa, Oleksandr Shcherba, sent a reply in which he recalled that Iranian leaders had stained their hands with the blood of thousands of Ukrainian citizens — men and women, children and the elderly — killed with the help of the infamous Iranian Shahed drones and other military technology that Iran supplied to Russia.

"Your leaders were complicit in the endless suffering endured by Ukrainian civilians. ... Mr. Ambassador, I do not know you and I have no personal animosity toward you. Sometimes, good diplomats have to represent bad leaders and their policies. But I hope you understand that I will not express grief for people whose deaths do not cause me grief," the diplomat said.

Read more: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez criticizes US actions in Iran: 23 years ago, we were already dragged into war in Iraq

Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei had been killed in the morning as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

According to media reports, Iran has chosen a new supreme leader: he is the son of the late Ali Khamenei.

Read more: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez criticizes US actions in Iran: 23 years ago we were already dragged into war in Iraq