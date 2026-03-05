Ukraine is ready to exchange experience in fighting "Shaheds" for Patriot missiles, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine may provide expert assistance to Middle Eastern countries in combating Shahed drones in exchange for missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with Rai Italia.

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He stated that Ukraine receives requests from Middle Eastern countries to share its experience in countering attacks by Iranian kamikaze drones. In particular, such signals were received from partners after drone attacks on civilian targets in the region.

"We have received signals from our partners in the Middle East. There have been attacks by Iranian "Shaheds" on civilians in these countries. They want our expertise. We are open. If their representatives come, we will provide our expertise," said the president.

Requests are also coming in from Europe and the US.

According to Zelenskyy, similar requests have also been received from Western partners. Ukraine is being asked to share its experience in combating such attacks with countries in the Middle East.

At the same time, the president stressed that Ukraine itself is at war and faces a shortage of certain types of weapons.

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"As for weapons, we are at war ourselves. And I said quite frankly: we have a shortage of what they have. They have missiles for Patriot, but they cannot shoot down hundreds or thousands of Shahed drones with Patriot missiles: it is too expensive," he said.

Possible exchange of technologies

The president explained that using missiles from MIM-104 Patriot systems against mass drone attacks is too expensive, and their partners have limited quantities.

Therefore, according to him, Ukrainian developments — in particular, interceptor drones — could be useful for other countries. At the same time, Ukraine lacks PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles for its air defense systems.

"Therefore, when it comes to technology exchange and weapons exchange, I think our country will be open to this," Zelenskyy concluded.