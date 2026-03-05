Zelenskyy: I am sure that Russians are transferring weapons to Iranian regime

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is not acting as an ally of Iran, but is supplying it with weapons.

The head of state announced this in an interview with Rai Italia, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

"Today, Russia is not acting as Iran's ally. Maybe it would like to, but we have already seen with Syria, and now we are seeing with Iran: I think they simply do not have the strength to do so. All their forces are either in Ukraine or involved in the war against Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy is confident that the Russians are supplying weapons to the Iranian regime.

"We understand that they can provide electronics for "Shaheds." I think all of this is in the wreckage of the "shahids" that are striking the Middle East today. Intelligence from partners—if they share information, this will be confirmed. Because there are Russian-made components in Iranian "Shaheds." This is what we understand for sure. What else can Russia give Iran? Air defense systems can be provided. They have quite a lot of them," the head of state added.

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Strikes on Iran

As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.

Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."

US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."

Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.

On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.

Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Read more: Ukraine to send counter-drone experts to Middle East. Aid must not weaken our defence, Zelenskyy says