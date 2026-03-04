Ukraine to send counter-drone experts to Middle East. Aid must not weaken our defence, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region. Ukraine is already in talks with partners about sending Ukrainian experts to the ground to help defend against Shahed drones.

The head of state said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Threat from Iranian Shaheds

Zelenskyy noted that the Iranian regime, which is trying to preserve itself against all odds, poses obvious threats to all states in the region, as well as to global stability.

Ukraine is currently holding consultations with partners in Europe, the United States, and Iran’s neighboring countries. The latter "face a serious challenge and speak about it openly: Iranian strike drones" - the same "Shaheds" that have been attacking our cities and villages, our Ukrainian infrastructure, throughout the years of this war.

"Over the past several days, more than 800 missiles of various types and more than 1,400 strike drones have already been used by Iran. It is precisely Iranian drones and missiles that pose the key threat to freedom of navigation, and this destabilizes prices for oil, petroleum products, and gas around the world," he said.

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Ukraine’s assistance

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine "can help protect lives and stabilize the situation", and, he said, partners are already reaching out about this.

"I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, together with the intelligence services, the Minister of Defence, our military command, and the NSDC Secretary, to present support options for the relevant states and provide assistance in a way that does not weaken our own defence here in Ukraine," the head of state said.

He added that the Ukrainian military has the necessary capabilities, so Ukrainian experts "will work on the ground" and arrangements for this are already being made.

"We are ready to help protect lives, protect civilians, and support real efforts to stabilize the situation and restore, in particular, safe navigation in the region.

We expect the European Union, European states, and the Group of Seven to be active both in eliminating the terrorist capabilities of the Iranian regime and in protecting lives in the region and global stability. We will continue to coordinate with our partners," he concluded.

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