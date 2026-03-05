67% of Russians support start of peace talks with Ukraine, - poll by "Levada Center"

Support for peace talks with Ukraine among Russians has risen to 67%, while the desire to continue the war has fallen to a minimum.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, this is evidenced by a poll conducted by the "Levada Center".

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In Russia, the proportion of citizens who support peace talks with Ukraine has risen to its highest level. At the same time, the number of those who advocate continuing the war has fallen to its lowest level since records began.

Record number of supporters of negotiations with Ukraine

According to the survey, 67% of polled believe it is necessary to start peace talks with Ukraine. Over the course of a month, this figure has risen by 6 percentage points and is now the highest since such surveys began.

Meanwhile, the proportion of those who support continuing military action has fallen to 24%. This is the lowest level since observations began.

See more: Record-high share of Russians backs peace talks between Ukraine and Russia since war began – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Who supports negotiations, and who advocates continuing the war

Sociologists note that the idea of peace talks is more often supported by:

women – 73%,

young people under 25 – 79%,

respondents with secondary education or lower – 73%,

less affluent citizens – 69–71%,

rural residents – 70%,

those who obtain information from social media – 71%.

At the same time, support for continuing military operations is higher among:

men – 31%,

people over 55 years of age – 31%,

respondents with higher or vocational education (27% and 26%, respectively).

As well as more affluent respondents (27%), residents of Moscow (42%), and those who get their information from television and domestic video platforms (30% and 31%, respectively).

Read more: 34% of Russians approve of nuclear strike on Ukraine, 77% - support actions of Russian army - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Interest in the war against Ukraine is waning in Russia

In Russia, fewer and fewer citizens are following events surrounding the war against Ukraine. According to the study, in February 2026, only 44% of Russians were closely following the war. This is the lowest figure since observations began.

Sociologists note that men are most often interested in events — about half of those surveyed — as well as people over 55, among whom this figure is 61%. Residents of small towns with a population of up to 100,000 and those who get their information mainly from television show a relatively high level of interest in the war.

At the same time, women show significantly less interest, with 39% of respondents following the events. The lowest level of interest is recorded among young people under 25, at only 20%. Lower rates are also observed among rural residents.

Read more: 15% of Russians want war against Ukraine to continue - a record low, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS