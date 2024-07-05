34% of Russians approve of nuclear strike on Ukraine, 77% - support actions of Russian army - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

77% of Russian respondents support Russia's war against Ukraine, while 44% "definitely" personally support the actions of the Russian armed forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Russian think tank Levada Centre.

Thus, the level of support for the actions of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine remains high: 44% definitely support them, 33% rather support them. A total of 17% of Russians do not support them.

Those aged 55 and older (84%), respondents who barely have enough money to buy clothes and can afford durable goods (78% each), those who believe that things are going in the right direction in the country (86%), those who approve of Putin's performance as president (84%), and those who trust information from television (87%) are more likely to support the actions of the Russian army.

Peace talks

In addition, 58% of Russians support peace talks. This is the highest figure since the previous peaks were in October 2022 and November 2023 - 57% each, according to Russian sociologists.

The number of supporters of negotiations has increased markedly for the first time in six months, after a decline in late 2023. At the same time, 37% of respondents believe that it is necessary to continue hostilities.

In addition, the opinion of Russians on the question of who is more interested in holding peace talks has not changed over the past year. Today, just like a year ago, about 40% of respondents say that Russia is primarily interested, almost one in four say that Ukraine is, and about 30% say that both sides are equally interested.

A nuclear strike on Ukraine

Also, more than a third of Russians would approve of a nuclear strike against Ukraine.

10% of respondents "definitely" support the use of nuclear weapons in war, while another 24% consider it "rather advisable".

This support is a record high since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The share of supporters of nuclear escalation has increased by 5 percentage points over the past year.

The majority of respondents (52%) are against the use of nuclear weapons.

