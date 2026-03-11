Dashcam recorded moment when Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles hit Kremniy El plant in Bryansk. VIDEO
A video has appeared showing the moment when Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles hit the Kremniy El Group plant in Bryansk.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.
Footage captured by a dashcam
As noted, the footage was recorded by a passenger minibus dashcam.
New footage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on Bryansk on 10 March shows thick smoke rising from the already attacked and burning Kremniy El plant. Further on in the video, another missile can be seen hitting the plant's territory, according to an analysis by OSINT analyst ASTRA.
What preceded it?
The day before, it was reported that the Defence Forces had struck a microelectronics plant in Bryansk with Storm Shadow missiles.
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