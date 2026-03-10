First footage after Storm Shadow missile strike on Kremniy El plant in Bryansk. VIDEO

The first published footage from the site of the Storm Shadow missile strike on the Kremniy El plant in Bryansk, Russia, has emerged.

As reported by Censor.NET, the video was filmed by local residents of the city.

Strike on Kremniy El

On the evening of 10 March, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out successful air-launched missile strikes on the microelectronics plant.

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This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

Consequences of the strike

Kremniy El is a critically important link in the production chain of Russian "high-precision" weapons. Ukrainian forces had repeatedly attacked it before.

The plant specializes in discrete semiconductor devices and integrated microchips, which are the "brains" and "nervous system" of modern weapons, including Iskander missiles.

The target was confirmed hit, and production facilities sustained significant damage. The scale of the damage is being clarified. A unit of the separate Raid Regiment of Unmanned Systems conducted aerial reconnaissance, the General Staff specified.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported a missile strike had hit Bryansk, allegedly killing six Russians and injuring more than 30.

Watch more: Cruise missiles attacked the Kremniy microelectronics plant in Bryansk. VIDEO

Read more: Defence Forces strike Bryansk Chemical Plant with Storm Shadow missiles - General Staff