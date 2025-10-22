Defence Forces strike Bryansk Chemical Plant with Storm Shadow missiles - General Staff

On Tuesday, October 21, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant in Russia. The massive combined missile and air strike was carried out, in particular, by Storm Shadow air-based missiles, which overcame Russian air defense.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On October 21, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ground Forces, the Navy, and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant. The massive combined missile and air strike was carried out, including by Storm Shadow air-based missiles, which overcame the Russian air defense system," the message said.

The results of the strike are being clarified.

The General Staff added that the Bryansk Chemical Plant is an important component of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country. This enterprise produces gunpowder, explosives and components for rocket fuel, in particular for ammunition and missiles that the enemy uses to shell the territory of Ukraine.

What preceded it?

We remind you that it was previously reported that in the Bryansk region in the city of Trubchevsk the power went out after a drone attack. Explosions were heard.

