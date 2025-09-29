ENG
News
Ukrainian "Neptune" strikes "Elektrodetal" plant in Bryansk region of Russia, - Navy

The Russian Karachev plant "Elektrodetal" in the Bryansk region was hit by a Ukrainian missile "Neptune"

This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, our 'Neptune' accurately worked on the Russian Karachev plant 'Elektrodetal'. Minus one more link in the enemy's supply chain," he said.

As a reminder, an attack on the Karachevsky "Elektrodetal" plant was recorded in the Bryansk region of Russia today.

