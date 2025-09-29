6 790 54
Ukrainian "Neptune" strikes "Elektrodetal" plant in Bryansk region of Russia, - Navy
The Russian Karachev plant "Elektrodetal" in the Bryansk region was hit by a Ukrainian missile "Neptune"
This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Censor.NET reports.
"At night, our 'Neptune' accurately worked on the Russian Karachev plant 'Elektrodetal'. Minus one more link in the enemy's supply chain," he said.
As a reminder, an attack on the Karachevsky "Elektrodetal" plant was recorded in the Bryansk region of Russia today.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password