Karachevsky Plant "Elektrodetal" in Bryansk region of Russian Federation attacked. PHOTO

In the Bryansk region of Russia, an attack on the Karachevsky plant "Elektrodetal" was recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media, which disseminated footage from the scene.

The plant specialises in the development and production of electrical connectors and components for military and industrial use. The company's products are used in military equipment, communication systems and industrial equipment.

