SSU drones stopped operation of oil pumping station in Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation, - sources

On the night of 27 September 2025, long-range drones of the SSU's Central Specialised Operations Centre "A" operated at the Tynhovatovo oil filling station, which is located 1,000 kilometres from Ukraine in the village of Konar, Chuvash Republic, Russia.

The damage was confirmed by the head of the Chuvash Republic, who said that the station's operation had been temporarily suspended until the extent of the damage to the facility was determined.

The SSU received confirmation from its own sources that pumping station No. 1 had been hit and subsequently burnt down. Oil transportation through this pumping station is currently suspended.

"The SSU continues to "impose sanctions" against the Russian oil sector, which brings the aggressor country super-profits that are used for the war against Ukraine. The work on reducing the number of petrodollars in the Russian budget will continue," an informed source in the SSU said.

