Cruise missiles attacked the Kremniy microelectronics plant in Bryansk. VIDEO

A video recording of explosions in the Russian city of Bryansk has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, preliminary data indicates that cruise missiles attacked the Kremniy microelectronics plant.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The plant manufactured critical components for Russian Armed Forces missile systems and other military equipment, including Iskander missiles and drones.

Footage showing thick smoke rising above the building was filmed by local residents.

Warning! Profanity!