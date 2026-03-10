ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12954 visitors online
News Video missile attack Striking Russia
13 719 106

Cruise missiles attacked the Kremniy microelectronics plant in Bryansk. VIDEO

A video recording of explosions in the Russian city of Bryansk has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, preliminary data indicates that cruise missiles attacked the Kremniy microelectronics plant.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The plant manufactured critical components for Russian Armed Forces missile systems and other military equipment, including Iskander missiles and drones.

Footage showing thick smoke rising above the building was filmed by local residents.

Warning! Profanity!

Author: 

Bryansk (82) factory (79) cruise missile (539) Russia (13835) attack (820)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 