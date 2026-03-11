Employee of Kremniy El plant in Bryansk carries remains of his arm during evacuation after Ukrainian missile attack. VIDEO 18+
Footage has appeared online showing the evacuation of another representative of the Russian military-industrial complex – an employee of the "Kremniy El" plant in Bryansk, who experienced first-hand the consequences of working for the Kremlin's war machine. According to Censor.NET, after a precision missile strike, one of the enemy specialists suffered injuries that will permanently prevent him from helping to kill Ukrainians.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by persons with unstable mental health!
Details from the scene
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Evacuation: The video shows an accomplice of the occupiers leaving the territory of the enterprise on his own, holding the remains of his severely damaged arm in front of him.
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Target of the attack: The "Kremniy El" plant is a legitimate target for the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as it manufactures the "brains" for Russian missiles, which the enemy uses to shell our cities on a daily basis.
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Professional incompetence: As a result of the detonation of the warhead of a Ukrainian missile, this character will no longer be able to assemble microchips for "Iskander" and "Pantsir" missiles.
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