Oil depot in Russia’s Labinsk burns for second day in row, with dozens of fuel tanks on fire. VIDEO

A large-scale fire broke out at an oil depot in the Russian city of Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, following the March 15 attack.

According to Censor.NET, by midday, the fire had engulfed at least 18 tanks containing petrol and diesel fuel, while seven fuel trucks had also burned down.

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The total area affected by the fire is approximately 3,000 square metres.

It is noted that there are over 20 fuel tanks on the oil depot’s premises.

A video has been posted on social media.

Read more: Drones attacked oil depot in Krasnodar Krai of Russia

What led up to this?

On March 15, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the outskirts of Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Krai, after drone debris fell on the site.

Fragments of a UAV also damaged two high-voltage power lines in the Tikhoretsk district. Emergency repair work will begin after specialists complete their inspection of the area.

Earlier reports indicated explosions in the Krasnodar Krai, with drones striking the Afipsky Oil Refinery and the Port of Kavkaz.

Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed that the Afipsk oil refinery and the infrastructure of the port of Kavkaz had been hit.

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