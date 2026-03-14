Moment of US missile strike on aircraft in Tehran: among those destroyed was Russian Il-76. VIDEO

A video of the US military’s attack on military aircraft in Iran has been released online.

According to Censor.NET, a missile strike was launched at one of the equipment deployment sites in Tehran.

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At least two transport aircraft were destroyed as a result.

It is also noted that among the targets hit was a Russian-made Il-76 aircraft.

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Strikes on Iran

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