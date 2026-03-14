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Moment of US missile strike on aircraft in Tehran: among those destroyed was Russian Il-76. VIDEO
A video of the US military’s attack on military aircraft in Iran has been released online.
According to Censor.NET, a missile strike was launched at one of the equipment deployment sites in Tehran.
At least two transport aircraft were destroyed as a result.
It is also noted that among the targets hit was a Russian-made Il-76 aircraft.
Strikes on Iran
- On 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel has named the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion", while the US has named it "Epic Fury".
- US President Donald Trump stated that the aim of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran’s missile industry and navy" and to "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world".
- Trump accused Iran of "funding and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed over 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
- On 3 March, sources at Iran International reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei – Mojtaba – had been chosen as Iran’s next Supreme Leader.
- It later emerged that Iran’s Assembly of Experts had not yet elected a new Supreme Leader.
- Later, the Iranian state news agency Fars reported that the Assembly of Experts had approved the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader by a majority vote.
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