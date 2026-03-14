ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15914 visitors online
News Video USA US strikes on Iran
12 460 31

Moment of US missile strike on aircraft in Tehran: among those destroyed was Russian Il-76. VIDEO

A video of the US military’s attack on military aircraft in Iran has been released online.

According to Censor.NET, a missile strike was launched at one of the equipment deployment sites in Tehran.

Read more on our Telegram channel

At least two transport aircraft were destroyed as a result.

It is also noted that among the targets hit was a Russian-made Il-76 aircraft.

Read also: US completely destroyed all military facilities on Khark Island — Iran’s ‘pearl’ — Trump

Strikes on Iran

  • On 28 February, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital, Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
  • Israel has named the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion", while the US has named it "Epic Fury".
  • US President Donald Trump stated that the aim of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran’s missile industry and navy" and to "ensure that Iran cannot destabilise the world".
  • Trump accused Iran of "funding and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Hamas in Palestine.
  • The Israel Defence Forces reported that it had deployed over 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
  • On the evening of 28 February, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had been killed that morning as a result of an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body had already been found.
  • Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
  • On 3 March, sources at Iran International reported that the son of the late Ali Khamenei – Mojtaba – had been chosen as Iran’s next Supreme Leader.
  • It later emerged that Iran’s Assembly of Experts had not yet elected a new Supreme Leader.
  • Later, the Iranian state news agency Fars reported that the Assembly of Experts had approved the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader by a majority vote.

Read more: Zelenskyy on trilateral talks: "Whole Santa Barbara," venue and time still not agreed

Author: 

Iran (811) rocket (1901) plane (1022) USA (7161) attack (830)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 