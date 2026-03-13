Zelenskyy on trilateral talks: "Whole Santa Barbara," venue and time still not agreed

Ukraine is ready for a new round of peace talks with the United States and Russia, but the venue and timing have still not been agreed due to differing positions between Washington and Moscow — it is "a whole Santa Barbara."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists this after his visit to France, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

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Reasons for postponing the talks

Zelenskyy recalled that the talks had been postponed at the request of the American side because of the war against Iran.

"It is a whole Santa Barbara with these talks because of the war in the Middle East. The Americans said they were ready for a meeting, but only in America, because the war and the security situation do not allow them to leave US territory right now," the president explained.

Read more: Zelenskyy to Trump: For peace, pressure should be put not on me, but on Putin

Different positions of the US and Russia

Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, confirmed its readiness to fly to Miami or Washington, depending on the Americans' choice. The Russian side, meanwhile, proposed alternative locations — Turkey or Switzerland — but the United States did not agree to that option.

"We immediately said that we were ready for a meeting next week. We are preparing for a meeting in America, in Switzerland, in Turkey, and even, if they are not afraid, in the Emirates," the head of state said, adding that whether the talks take place depends on the Americans.

Read more: We cannot currently confirm that trilateral talks will take place in UAE – Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Ukraine-Russia discussions remain ongoing, additional progress anticipated in weeks ahead, Witkoff says