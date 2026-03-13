Zelenskyy on trilateral talks: "Whole Santa Barbara," venue and time still not agreed
Ukraine is ready for a new round of peace talks with the United States and Russia, but the venue and timing have still not been agreed due to differing positions between Washington and Moscow — it is "a whole Santa Barbara."
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists this after his visit to France, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
Reasons for postponing the talks
Zelenskyy recalled that the talks had been postponed at the request of the American side because of the war against Iran.
"It is a whole Santa Barbara with these talks because of the war in the Middle East. The Americans said they were ready for a meeting, but only in America, because the war and the security situation do not allow them to leave US territory right now," the president explained.
Different positions of the US and Russia
Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, confirmed its readiness to fly to Miami or Washington, depending on the Americans' choice. The Russian side, meanwhile, proposed alternative locations — Turkey or Switzerland — but the United States did not agree to that option.
"We immediately said that we were ready for a meeting next week. We are preparing for a meeting in America, in Switzerland, in Turkey, and even, if they are not afraid, in the Emirates," the head of state said, adding that whether the talks take place depends on the Americans.
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
- National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on 18 February.
- The White House stated that "significant progress" was noted from both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war during the trilateral negotiations in Geneva held on February 17–18.
- On February 26, another round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The delegations substantively worked on a document regarding the recovery of Ukraine.
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