Ukraine-Russia discussions remain ongoing, additional progress anticipated in weeks ahead, Witkoff says

U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff has announced that "additional progress" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected in the coming weeks.

Witkoff wrote this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

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Progress in negotiations

"Discussions remain ongoing, with additional progress anticipated in the weeks ahead," he wrote.

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Peace negotiations

"Under the President’s leadership, we continue to achieve meaningful outcomes while working towards formulating a peace deal that will end the war once and for all," Witkoff noted.

He also thanked the Swiss government for hosting the negotiations and President Trump "for his leadership in advancing diplomacy toward resolving the conflict."

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More about the trilateral talks