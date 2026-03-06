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Ukraine-Russia discussions remain ongoing, additional progress anticipated in weeks ahead, Witkoff says

Witkoff on negotiations

U.S. President’s Special Representative Steve Witkoff has announced that "additional progress" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is expected in the coming weeks.

Witkoff wrote this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

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Progress in negotiations

"Discussions remain ongoing, with additional progress anticipated in the weeks ahead," he wrote.

Read more: Umerov will meet with Witkoff and Kushner tomorrow, new negotiations with Russia possible in early March, - Zelenskyy

Peace negotiations

"Under the President’s leadership, we continue to achieve meaningful outcomes while working towards formulating a peace deal that will end the war once and for all," Witkoff noted.

He also thanked the Swiss government for hosting the negotiations and President Trump "for his leadership in advancing diplomacy toward resolving the conflict."

Read more: Trilateral talks postponed due to situation in Middle East, Zelenskyy says

Witkoff on negotiations

More about the trilateral talks

  • On March 3, in an interview with the Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the U.S. attack on Iran would not affect the trilateral negotiations with Russia. He also said that the next round was expected to take place on March 5 or 6.
  • On March 4, a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Suspilne that the next round of trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States had been postponed, with no exact date or venue yet determined.
  • Zelenskyy later confirmed that there are currently no necessary signals to hold a trilateral meeting due to the security situation around Iran.

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negotiations (1558) Russia (13830) USA (7139) Steve Witkoff (188)
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