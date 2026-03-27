Ukrainian Defense Forces have confirmed strike on Kirish oil refinery: key processing facilities have been damaged

As a result of the attack on the Kirish Oil Refinery in Russia, oil refining, hydrotreating, and gas fractionation units were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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"According to updated information, damage has been confirmed to the ELOU-AVT-2 and ELOU-AVT-6 crude oil primary processing units, as well as to facilities for the production of petroleum bitumen, hydrotreating units, and gas fractionation units," the statement reads.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on March 26, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the "Kirishsky" Oil Refinery in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad Oblast, the Russian Federation. It is one of the largest oil refineries in the Russian Federation.

The facility’s capacity is used to produce a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel to meet the needs of the aggressor state’s armed forces.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing systematic measures to reduce the Russian Federation’s military-economic potential and its ability to support the occupying forces.

The strikes will continue until the terrorist state completely abandons its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

Read more: General Staff confirms strike on Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region