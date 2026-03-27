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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,293,170 people (+1,000 per day), 11,808 tanks, 38,863 artillery systems, 24,287 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses exceeded 1.29 million military personnel

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,293,170 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 27, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,293,170 (+1,000) people
  • tanks – 11,808 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,287 (+9) units
  • artillery systems – 38,863 (+68) units
  • MLRS – 1,700 (+2) od.
  • Air defense systems – 1,337 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 200,611 (+2,222) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 85,569 (+217) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,100 (+0) units

Read more: 133 combat engagements on front line, most Russian assaults occurred in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Втрати росіяни за 26 березня

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