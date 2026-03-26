133 combat engagements on front line, most Russian assaults occurred in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 133 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the beginning of the day on 26 March.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out 41 airstrikes and dropped 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 6,176 kamikaze drones and launched 2,765 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 62 attacks today on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including one using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Tor-M1 SAM system, ammunition depots, fuel depots and Russian concentration areas struck – General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Along the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched a single assault on our units’ positions near the village of Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once near Novoosynove.

Situation in eastern Ukraine

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled eight assaults by the occupiers near the settlements of Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance near Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct any offensive actions.

Read more: General Staff confirms strike on Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today launched 21 assaults on the positions of our defenders near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

the occupiers today launched 21 assaults on the positions of our defenders near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Pokrovsk, and Molodetske, toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar and Svitle. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 93 occupiers were eliminated and 51 wounded in this direction today; five vehicles and 33 pieces of special equipment were destroyed, while seven infantry shelters, one artillery system, and one vehicle were damaged. A total of 201 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried 10 times to improve their tactical position by attacking near Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, and Krasnohirske. In addition, Pysantsi came under an airstrike.

Read more: NOVATEK-Ust-Luga plant in Leningrad region of Russian Federation and communication nodes in occupied territories were hit, - General Staff

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 attacks by the occupiers were recorded near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrne, and Sviatopetrivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Verkhna Tersa, Dolynka, Liubytske, and Novosoloshyne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times near Tokmachka, Stepove, and Shcherbaky. The area of Veselianka came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded. In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred.

Read more: "Bastion" coastal missile complex, enemy command posts, and troop concentrations have been struck, - General Staff