Since start of day, enemy has attacked 66 times: heaviest fighting has been in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on Sunday, 29 March, the aggressor has carried out 66 attacks along the front line.

This is stated in the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Korenok, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Atynske, Ulanove, Vilna Sloboda, Topolia, Kozache, Novovasylivka and Zhuravka were hit; as well as Yasna Polyana and Leonivka in the Chernihiv region. In addition, the enemy carried out an air strike on the area around the settlement of Vilna Sloboda in Sumy region.

Situation in the north

In the Northern Slobozhansk and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 63 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, three of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhansk sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our units’ positions near the settlement of Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted nine times to improve its position in the areas of the settlements of Novoosynove, Petropavlivka, Kruglyakivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka and Borivska Andriivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

Read more: There were 181 clashes on front line over past 24 hours. Enemy is pressing forward in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, — General Staff. MAP

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna and Novosergiivka. One clash is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, fighting with the enemy continues in the Rai-Oleksandrivka area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attempt to advance in the area of the settlement of Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 17 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Three clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 19 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Udachne, Toretsk, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Biliakivka, Molodetsk, Filiia, and Novopavlivka, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Hannivka. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks in the areas around the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Vyshneve, and Rybne. In addition, the settlements of Lisne and Pokrovske were hit by guided bombs.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Myrne. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Shyroke, and Dolynka. One engagement is currently ongoing.

in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Myrne. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Shyroke, and Dolynka. One engagement is currently ongoing. In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked near the settlement of Primorske. The Zarychne area was hit by an air strike.

In the Pryniprovskyi sector, no enemy offensive operations have been recorded.

In other areas, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact and in the rear," the General Staff added.