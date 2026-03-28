There were 181 clashes on front line over past 24 hours. Enemy is pressing forward in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, — General Staff. MAP

Defense forces are repelling the occupiers’ attempts to improve their position and advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment across various sections of the front. In total, 181 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 59 airstrikes, dropping 228 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 8,269 kamikaze drones and fired 3,567 rounds at populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 67 rounds from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, particularly in the areas around the settlements of Pokrovske, Levadne, Pidhavrylivka, and Ivanivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Tsvitkove, Novoselivka, Dolynka, Shyroke, Kopani, Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, and Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, five firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhansk and Kursk sectors. The enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped three bombs, and launched 89 artillery attacks, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansk sector, the enemy launched five assaults on the positions of our units in the areas around the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Zybine, Mala Vovcha, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor launched eight attacks in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushevka, Novoplatonivka, Podoly, Novoosynove, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched nine attacks. It attempted to breach our defenses near the towns of Novoserhiivka, Stavy, Drobysheve, and Lyman, as well as in the Serednie area.

On the Sloviansk sector over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled six attempts by the occupiers to advance near Platonivka and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched three offensives toward Markove and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 35 attacks toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopil, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and in the areas surrounding the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

Read more: 163 combat engagements took place on front over past day, most Russian assaults in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 36 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Nikanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Kucheri Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched four attacks toward the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers launched 21 attacks targeting the settlements of Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Olenokostiantynivka, Zelenе, Zaliznychne, and the area around Myrne.

In the Orikhiv sector, no active enemy offensive operations were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian units repelled an enemy attack near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' air force struck three areas where occupying forces were concentrated.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 1,300 casualties over the past 24 hours. The enemy also lost four tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 73 artillery systems, seven multiple launch rocket systems, 1,501 unmanned aerial vehicles, 227 vehicles, and five pieces of specialized equipment.