USF pilots struck three "Smerch/Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket systems in Crimea. VIDEO

Operators from the 1st Separate Centre of the Unmanned Systems Forces carried out strikes against a base housing Russian troops’ BM-30 ‘Smerch/Tornado-S’ multiple launch rocket systems in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as against the enemy’s fuel logistics in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes were carried out in coordination with SSU intelligence and under the coordination of the USF Deep Strike Centre.

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According to available information, the attack destroyed three MLRS systems and a transport and reloading vehicle, which were previously considered hard-to-reach targets due to their operational range of up to 120 kilometres.

In addition, near the village of Novosvitlivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, Ukrainian operators destroyed fuel tankers that were supporting the enemy’s logistics.

Footage of the combat operation was released by USF Commander Robert Brovdi.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,295,830 people (+1,360 per day), 11,820 tanks, 39,001 artillery systems, 24,313 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

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