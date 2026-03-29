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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,295,830 people (+1,360 per day), 11,820 tanks, 39,001 artillery systems, 24,313 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian army losses exceed 1.29 million: General Staff data as of March 29

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,295,830 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 29, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,295,830 (+1,360) people
  • tanks – 11,820 (+8) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,313 (+16) units
  • artillery systems – 39,001 (+65) units
  • MLRS - 1,707 (+0) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,337 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 204,060 (+1,948) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,491 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 85,977 (+181) units
  • specialized equipment - 4,105 (+0) units

Watch more: Paratroopers of 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade capture 6 occupiers in Sloviansk direction. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Invader loses his head on battlefield after being shot by Ukrainian soldier with assault rifle. VIDEO 18+

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Russian Army (12137) Armed Forces HQ (5340) liquidation (3106)
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