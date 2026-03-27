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News Video Close-quarters combat
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Invader loses his head on battlefield after being shot by Ukrainian soldier with assault rifle. VIDEO 18+

Intense fighting continues in the Zaporizhzhia sector, where Ukrainian defenders are demonstrating great accuracy and determination in neutralising the enemy. The Ptashka DoDo strike UAV unit of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade has released footage of a successful combat operation. This was reported by Censor.NET.

The published video captures a moment of close combat during which a Ukrainian soldier uses a small arms weapon to decapitate a Russian occupier.

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Watch more: SOF fighters eliminate occupier in close combat near Pokrovsk: "Who are you?", - "We are AFU!". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12130) elimination (7557) Zaporizhzhia region (2209) 5th SAB (146)
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